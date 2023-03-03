CJ Stroud & Jaxon Smith-Njigba Defend Justin Fields vs. Critics 'He Ain't No Damn RB'

CJ Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba came to a brisk defense of their former teammate, Justin Fields.

Former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback Justin Fields had a breakout season in 2023, establishing himself as one of, if not the best running quarterback in the NFL.

But after struggling at times in the passing game through his first two seasons, critics have emerged, wondering whether or not Fields has what it takes to make it in the NFL long-term.

However, some former teammates of Fields, vehemently disagree.

When speaking with the media at the NFL Scouting Combine , quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba both came to a brisk defense of their former teammate.

Stroud was perhaps the most direct, not only defending Fields but proclaiming he would not go to Chicago should he be selected No. 1 overall.

“He ain’t no damn running back," Stroud said. "He’s a quarterback. He can sling it. … I don’t want to go there. That’s Justin’s team.”

A fair proclamation from Stroud.

Yes, Fields did become just the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for over 1,000 yards, carrying the ball 160 times for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns.

But, Fields also demonstrated, that when given time, he can also throw the football with the best of them, completing 102 of 318 passes (60.4 percent) for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns with 11 interceptions in 2022- all marked improvements from his rookie campaign.

And Smith-Njigba agrees with Stroud's assessment.

“They should do some more research, more film watching, more something different," Smith Njigba said. "He’s whatever you need him to be. He’s a great passer, has a great arm, great eyes, great vision, reads a defense very well.”

Fields also demonstrated, while at Ohio State, that he is a more than capable passer, throwing for 5,701 yards and 67 touchdowns with just nine interceptions in three seasons.

He also threw six touchdowns in the College Football Playoff against Clemson, which had one of the best defenses in the sport at the time.

In that game, Fields completed 22 of 28 passes for 385 yards and six scores, with just one interception, helping propel the Buckeyes to the national title game.

The Bears, who went just 3-14 in 2022, and own the No. 1 pick in the draft, are in need of a lot, including protection for Fields, who was sacked a whopping 55 times last season.

So perhaps instead of placing the blame for all the troubles of the NFL's worst team on at the feet of a young QB, the critics of Fields should listen to his former teammates, and watch some more film.

