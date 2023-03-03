H.S. Roundup: Lancaster’s Hensley leaves his mark by qualifying for state meet

SWIMMING

Lancaster swimming: Jack Hensley swam to a 14th-place finish in 200-yard IM in Division I at the Ohio High School Athletic Association state championship meet held at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.

The sophomore entered the meet as the 24th seed with a time of 1:55.95. In his preliminary race, he dropped over a second to finish in 1:54.75 and earn a top 16 spot in the consolation finals.

Hensley was the only freshman or sophomore to advance to the final races in the 200-yard IM. In the consolation final race, he finished in 1:54.85 to earn a 14th-place finish. Hensley also qualified for the state meet in the 100-yard-breaststroke. He entered the meet as the 24th seed with a time of 58.60 seconds and earned a 22nd-place finish in dropping .16 seconds to finish in 58.44 seconds.

INDOOR TRACK

Lancaster competes at Marshall: The Lancaster High School boys' track and field team competed at Marshall University last weekend at their annual high school open indoor meet.

Meet highlights: 60 m hurdles: Brendon Simcox 2nd (8.67 s); 60: Gunner Richards 4th (7.10 s); 200: Brendon Simcox 4th (23.27 s), Gunner Richards 5th (23.33 s); 400: Colton Thress 1st (50.25 s) - LHS Indoor School Record; 800: Zane Schorr 2nd (1:58.46), Trevor Lanoy 4th (1:59.47), Wes Taylor 6th (2:01.27), Isaiah Lanoy 7th (2:02.13); 1,600 : Kaiden Lanoy 8th (4:22.82); Pole Vault: Lukas Lang 2nd (15'6"), Dan Edwards 3rd (15'6"), Brody Ehorn 4th (14'6")