H.S. Roundup: Lancaster’s Hensley leaves his mark by qualifying for state meet
By Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette,
5 days ago
SWIMMING
Lancaster swimming: Jack Hensley swam to a 14th-place finish in 200-yard IM in Division I at the Ohio High School Athletic Association state championship meet held at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.
The sophomore entered the meet as the 24th seed with a time of 1:55.95. In his preliminary race, he dropped over a second to finish in 1:54.75 and earn a top 16 spot in the consolation finals.
Hensley was the only freshman or sophomore to advance to the final races in the 200-yard IM. In the consolation final race, he finished in 1:54.85 to earn a 14th-place finish. Hensley also qualified for the state meet in the 100-yard-breaststroke. He entered the meet as the 24th seed with a time of 58.60 seconds and earned a 22nd-place finish in dropping .16 seconds to finish in 58.44 seconds.
INDOOR TRACK
Lancaster competes at Marshall: The Lancaster High School boys' track and field team competed at Marshall University last weekend at their annual high school open indoor meet.
