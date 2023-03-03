Walker White is trying to get class of 2024 TE Landen Thomas to flip his commitment from Georgia to Auburn

The Auburn coaching staff is going hard after five-star Georgia commit Landen Thomas.

Landen Thomas is a five-star tight end in the class of 2024 from Moultrie, Georgia.

Thomas has been committed to Georgia since July 7th, 2022.

Since Auburn brought in Head Coach Hugh Freeze, he has been working hard to flip Thomas, but this will be a tall task.

Georgia has utilized the tight end position better than anyone in the country of late and will be sending some studs to the pros in the near future.

It would be hard for Freeze to pull this off due to that and the fact that Thomas is a Georgia native.

Auburn recruiting analyst for On3 Cole Pinkston joined the Locked on Auburn Podcast to discuss the recruitment of Thomas.

Host of Locked on Auburn Zac Blackerby asked Pinkston, "Landen Thomas, the Georgia commit. There's a lot of smoke that Auburn could possibly flip this guy. Are you buying into that?"

Here is what Pinkston had to say, "No, I'm not buying that yet. I did go and see him in person. He and his teammate Ny Carr whose also committed to Georgia. Saw them in person. I talked to them for a good while, talked to their coach. I get the feeling that Auburn is sort of new to those guys. I don't know how much the previous staff recruited them; we just didn't hear their names at the time. I think they were offered by the previous staff. But this new staff has made them a priority, both of them. Even when I was there that day, Landen shows me, hey, I just got a text from Walker White. He read me the whole text. "Hey man, we want big guys like you blocking and catching passes over here. Come be a Tiger" that kind of thing. Ny Carr had a phone call from Hugh Freeze right after I left. They're all over it, okay, they're all over these guys. Is Auburn in a position to flip? I wouldn't go that far. I think it's going to be tough on Thomas. He's a top guy, right, and Georgia went ahead and locked him down. I think he's pretty solid with them right now, but we've got a long way to go, and I think they're going to fight for him all the way like they do most of the time. We'll see what happens, but right now, I'd say Georgia's got the upper hand for sure."

Lot's of great stuff for Auburn fans to hear in that quote.

First, you have to love that Coach Freeze refuses to quit on kids even when he is late to the party, or they are committed elsewhere.

Second, it's exciting to see that Auburn quarterback commit Walker White is working hard on the recruiting trail.

Recruiting is once again fun on the Plains, and hopefully, over the next few months, the staff can work hard and flip Thomas.

Related Stories

Philip Montgomery is one of the most interesting coordinator hires in the SEC

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Auburn baseball sets opening weekend rotation, makes roster cuts

Should Lior Berman be getting more opportunities to shoot the ball?

Hugh Freeze on playing Georgia and Alabama: 'The expectation is we're walking out there to win it'

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch