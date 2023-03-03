COLUMN: Former sports editor Kevin Wisemen honored at District Final

Kevin Wiseman, former sports editor of The Athens Messenger, was honored during halftime of the big game with the 2023 Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Media Service Award for the Southeast District by the Ohio High School Sports Athletic Association.

For more than 16 years, Wiseman penned some of the greatest stories in athletics in the area. He started out as a part time sportswriter with a handful of writers and freelancers on the sports desk. I’m fortunate to say I was once part of that group before moving on to news. Some of the best memories I have at The Messenger revolve around working with Wiseman and it didn’t take long for his promotion to sports editor.

Over the years, things changed in the newsroom and sports desk, but one constant was that Wiseman was going to produce the highest quality stories one could find. He was responsible for covering high school boys and girls sports in Alexander, Athens, Federal Hocking, Nelsonville-York and Trimble, while also writing about athletic events at Ohio University and Hocking College, and the occasional demolition derby. At times, Wiseman had at least a skeleton crew to rely on for content help. Most times though, it was him and Jason Arkley authoring every local sports story — that dynamic duo was unstoppable — and sometimes (too often), Wiseman did the work single-handedly.

In my exit from the newspaper, I remained as involved as I could, often speaking with new news editors about what they were getting into. To a person, my advice when it came to how to administer the sports department was “Don’t.” Wiseman had it covered. He seemed to always have everything covered.

Thursday night, Dustin Goldsberry and I had the call for the game on WSEO 107.7 FM. I scanned the arena through the droves of Federal Hocking and other area fans. I spied former Bobcat Jason Terry (pretty easy to do with a seven-footer) in the crowd and then saw current Bobcat coach Jeff Boals on floor. Glancing over to the right, there stood Wiseman with his hands holding one hand each of his twin daughters. Nearby was his wife, Amanda, and behind her was Wiseman’s sister-in-law and mother-in-law. When he walked to the center of the court with his girls, Lou Horvath delivered an excellent introduction for a man certainly worthy of it.

It was fitting that Wiseman was honored while one of the schools he covered so well for so many years was in the midst of creating history. During the better part of two decades, Wiseman delivered many a story documenting historical moments around the county and the fans in attendance that night showered him in applause for it.

He’s originally from Jackson and will always be an Ironman, but he became an honorary Buckeye, Bulldog, Lancer, Spartan and Tomcat during his career. He met his wife on the beat. He started a family here. He’s done so much for all of us and often eschews forms of recognition, which is why it was so nice to see him accept this acknowledgement.

We’re lucky to have Kevin Wiseman in Athens County and I’m beyond fortunate to have been able to count him as a colleague and a friend.