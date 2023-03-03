Kandi Burruss: Drew Sidora ‘seemed happy’ before Ralph Pittman divorce news

Drew Sidora showed no signs of stress just days before news broke that she filed for divorce , according to her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Kandi Burruss.

“I don’t really know what she’s going through. I do know I did see her two days ago, and she seemed happy,” Burruss told Page Six exclusively Thursday at the premiere of “SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B” at The Aster in Hollywood.

Burruss, 46, explained that she and Sidora, 37, did a “photo shoot together” for the upcoming 15th season of their Bravo reality show, but she has not heard back from her castmate since reaching out when the divorce made headlines Wednesday.

“Maybe she’s in a space where she just doesn’t necessarily want to discuss it but just focus on her,” the singer told us. “I’m just going to respect that. When she feels like talking about it, then we can talk about it.

“But for now, I’m just going to ride with whatever she’s feeling and what Ralph [Pittman] is feeling. I hope the best for them and their family.”

Burruss emphasized that she and her husband, Todd Tucker, want Sidora and the estranged couple’s two children — son Machai, 7, and daughter Aniya, 5 — to “be happy.”

“Todd and I are friends with both of them,” she continued of Sidora and Pittman, who married in August 2014. “Hopefully they’re both able to work things out. And if not, my wish is that they can have great communication with each other for the sake of the children.”

The two couples were close on the show, and Tucker, 49, even celebrated Pittman’s 40th birthday alongside Sidora less than a month ago.

Sidora filed to end her nearly nine-year marriage to Pittman, 40, Monday afternoon — just one hour before he went to a Georgia courthouse to do the same. She has since claimed he cheated on and “mentally abused” her .

The Bravolebrity reportedly filed a complaint stating that she left her husband over his “continued blatant disrespect.”

As “RHOA” viewers have seen over the last three years, the soon-to-be exes had struggled in their union — specifically over rumors of infidelity — and even went to marriage counseling to try to fix their relationship.

Sidora has yet to publicly address the divorce.

While the “That’s So Raven” alum gears up for a court battle, Burruss is also staying busy thanks to her new spinoff, which will feature members of her ’90s girl group, Xscape, joining forces with R&B trio SWV for a concert.

“SWV, they were like our big sisters,” Burruss gushed to us. “They came into the industry just a little bit before we did and really started popping off. When we met them, it was all love.

“It was really cool to do a show together, so fans can see what it was like leading up to our big concert,” she teased.

Burruss’ co-star and Xscape bandmate Tameka “Tiny” Harris added that it’s a “big deal” for her to still be able to “sell out arenas all over the world” despite the group taking a hiatus.

“SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B” premieres Sunday, March 5, at 9:30 p.m. ET on Bravo.