Page Six

Amelia Hamlin lands first Vogue cover: ‘A dream’

By Melissa Minton,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xNSu3_0l6eXLKF00

Amelia Hamlin is a Vogue girl now.

The model, 21, stars on the cover of Vogue Japan’s April 2023 issue, wearing a pixel-inspired Loewe look and bright blue eyeshadow.

“My first Vogue cover… im on the cover of Vogue!??? What!!!! This is one of those dreams that always felt so unattainable. A dream so far away, I was unsure if it would ever become part of my reality,” Hamlin captioned a series of photos from the spread on Instagram Thursday.

“I’m beyond honored, grateful, and speechless … Little me is freaking out.. and so is current me.. thank you thank you thank you forever. I love you my heart is melting,” she added.

Mom Lisa Rinna commented that she’s “proud” of her younger daughter, and older sister Delilah Hamlin wrote, “I’m so beyond proud of you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S72Et_0l6eXLKF00
Hamlin clutched the magazine in a sweet selfie celebrating the accomplishment.
ameliagray/Instagram

Hamlin has been ramping up her modeling career, recently walking in fashion shows for LaQuan Smith, Balenciaga and, most recently, making her couture debut for John Paul Gaultier last month.

And the young star isn’t afraid to take risks, having shaved off her bleached eyebrows “for fashion” — and a photo shoot — last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2262xV_0l6eXLKF00
Older sister Delilah Hamlin and mom Lisa Rinna both commented how “proud” they are of Amelia.
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA
For more Page Six Style you love…

Mom Rinna has also become a fashion superstar, making many memorable appearances at January’s couture shows as well as at a Lakers game in Los Angeles last month, where she showed up wearing a bra and boxers .

Rinna also popped up at London Fashion Week in February before heading to Paris — in even more statement-making styles, of course.

Perhaps we’ll see Hamlin hit the catwalk before the shows end.

