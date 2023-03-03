Open in App
South Kingstown, RI
URI police chief nominated for national award

By Marissa Barrett,

5 days ago

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Campus Safety Magazine has narrowed down the field for its Director of the Year award, and a local police chief has been named one of the finalists.

University of Rhode Island (URI) Police Chief and Public Safety Director Michael Jagoda said he’s “honored to be a finalist.”

“It would not be possible to accomplish all of our department’s goals and objectives without the great team of co-workers at URI Public Safety,” he continued. “They have shown a true commitment to our diverse community and their efforts and hard work do not go unnoticed.”

A URI graduate, Jagoda returned to campus as a police major in 2015 after spending 22 years with the Connecticut State Police. He was promoted to director of public safety and chief of police in 2021.

The university said Jagoda oversees a number of departments including the alarm division, emergency management, environmental health and safety, fire and life safety, transportation and parking, university police, campus security, and communications and technology.

During his tenure, he’s worked with URI’s Office of Community, Equity, and Diversity to make sure all officers on campus undergo social justice and inclusion training, according to the university. With Jagoda’s help, URI’s campus has been recognized as one of the safest in the country .

The winner of the Campus Safety Director of the Year award will be announced in July. Jagoda is the only nominee from New England.

