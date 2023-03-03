Open in App
Montgomery County, MD
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Driver Suspected Of Causing Metro Bus Crash Reportedly Failed To Wear Glasses: Officials

By Annie DeVoe,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IrfKo_0l6eVxdl00
Metro Bus Crash Photo Credit: Pete Piringer MCFRS PIO (Twitter)

The driver of a van police say was responsible for a massive Metro bus accident has been charged with several infractions, police say.

Metro Transit Police announced that the driver of the van was charged with unsafe lane change, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, improper right turn, and failure to wear a corrective lens after the accident caused a Metro bus to drive into a Wheaton jewelry store.

Drivers in Wheaton were delayed the morning of Thursday, March 2 after the bus collided with the store in the area of Viers Mill Road and University Boulevard East, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

The building was luckily unoccupied at the time of the crash, which saw the Metro bus drive fully inside the store.

Rescue crews arrived immediately and transported the bus driver and two others to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Montgomery County, MD newsLocal Montgomery County, MD
Police ID 19-Year-Old Women Killed In Violent Montgomery County Crash
Gaithersburg, MD8 hours ago
Body Found Inside Vehicle In Gaithersburg Neighborhood: Police (DEVELOPING)
Gaithersburg, MD2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man found dead in vehicle at Metro transit center in Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD1 day ago
Randallstown Resident Tried To Kill Man In Weekend Altercation: Police
Columbia, MD7 hours ago
Accused Thief Finally Busted After Suffering Medical Emergency In VA: Police
Woodbridge, VA6 hours ago
Upper Marlboro high school student dead, second hurt after crashing into landscaping truck
Upper Marlboro, MD1 day ago
Teens Take Sheriff's Deputies On Wild Pursuit Through Traffic In Bryans Road: Officials
White Plains, MD1 day ago
Parking Pileup: One injured after car pushed under car in DC
Washington, DC2 days ago
Joyriding Teens In Stolen DC Car Face Gun, Drug Charges For Police Pursuit In Waldorf: Sheriff
Waldorf, MD3 hours ago
Teen Posts Photo With Gun At Glen Burnie High School: Authorities
Glen Burnie, MD8 hours ago
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Porsche In Charles County Was Impaired, State Police Say
Waldorf, MD1 day ago
Man Wearing Fluffy Onesie With Tail Exposes Himself To VA Neighborhood: Police
Haymarket, VA6 hours ago
Road rage with a gun reported by Anne Arundel County Police
Glen Burnie, MD1 day ago
Break-In suspect seriously injured after cutting himself on homeowners back window
Annapolis, MD2 days ago
Man Shot Multiple Times Checks Himself Into Baltimore Hospital: Police
Baltimore, MD4 hours ago
Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at Baltimore building, no injuries reported
Baltimore, MD14 hours ago
Gunman Gets Life For Fatal Ambush Of Father Of Seven, Ride Share Passenger In Baltimore: AG
Baltimore, MD3 hours ago
Parking lot fight at Glen Burnie High leaves student injured, another charged
Glen Burnie, MD2 days ago
Police sergeant arrested for pulling out gun to dispute restaurant bill
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
VIDEO: Car fleeing from police crashes into building which then collapses
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
3 Juveniles Ejected, One Killed In Waldorf Collision
Waldorf, MD2 days ago
Deadly crash investigation in Prince George’s County
Upper Marlboro, MD1 day ago
DC Police Sergeant Charged In Killing Of An'Twan Gilmore, Capitol Heights Native
Capitol Heights, MD1 day ago
More details after Frederick crash: Tanker was carrying gasoline, Route 15 expansion funding approved
Frederick, MD2 days ago
Employee shot while working at Prince William Co. restaurant
Woodbridge, VA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy