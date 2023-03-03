Open in App
Moorefield, OH
See more from this location?
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman gets over 5 years in the death of boyfriend’s 8-year-old girl

By Taylor LongJohn Lynch,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27DcfG_0l6eVZeR00

A woman was in court on Friday after she entered into guilty pleas to tampering with evidence, domestic violence, reckless homicide, and attempted endangering children in the death of 8-year-old Paityn Merkins.

Jessica Currence of Harrison County is the girlfriend of Kristopher Merkins, whose trial starts on March 7.

Eight-year-old Paityn Merkins died at the couple’s former home in Moorefield on June 27, 2021.

Currence was sentenced to 30 months for Reckless Homicide, 24 months for attempted endangering children, and 12 months for the charge of tampering with evidence, for a total of 5 1/2 years.


“No sentence that I could give today could ever bring back Paityn, and I’m sorry for that, but that’s not what I’m here for, I can’t bring her back. I want you to know that I considered the evidence and I handed out a sentence that I’ve thought about, I’ve prayed about, and I believe is correct.”

Judge Shawn Hervey – Harrison County

All charges will be served consecutively in the Ohio Department Rehabilitation and Corrections.

Merkins is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, child abuse, felonious assault, reckless homicide, four counts of endangering children and domestic violence.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Ohio woman gets prison after selling drugs “to support her family”
Coshocton, OH2 days ago
Two Life Sentences for James McCormick
Zanesville, OH1 day ago
UPDATE: The name of the driver who was killed following a crash on I-77 South has been released
Parkersburg, WV11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 from West Virginia arrested after 13-month-old child died by fentanyl
Follansbee, WV8 hours ago
Police: Child falls down flight of stairs after being hit, woman charged
Fairmont, WV10 hours ago
Woman charged after allegedly hitting man over the head with beer bottle outside West Virginia bar
Worthington, WV12 hours ago
West Virginia man pleads guilty to fatal crash near Washington PA
Grafton, WV1 day ago
Preston County man charged with kidnapping, stabbing woman
Bruceton Mills, WV2 days ago
West Virginia dental employees charged with COVID unemployment fraud
Morgantown, WV14 hours ago
Four more charged after police execute search warrant in South Wheeling
Wheeling, WV2 days ago
8 taken into custody following search warrant in Jackson Township
Byesville, OH2 days ago
Wood County pursuit leads to arrest, officer injury
Parkersburg, WV2 days ago
Fallen Belmont County soldier’s family hopes to save others with their message
Saint Clairsville, OH3 hours ago
Woman flown to local hospital following crash in Ohio
Toronto, OH2 days ago
2 Grafton women charged with 128 counts of animal neglect, neglect of an incapacitated adult
Grafton, WV5 days ago
2 charged after hundreds of animals removed from Grafton rescue
Grafton, WV5 days ago
One dead in crash on I-77 near Emerson Avenue
Parkersburg, WV22 hours ago
Local teen kidnapped during home invasion
Cranberry Township, PA7 days ago
Guinea pig from West Virginia needs your vote in Cadbury Bunny search
Terra Alta, WV14 hours ago
Moundsville man gives to charity after losing home in fire
Moundsville, WV4 hours ago
Ohio and West Virginia burn ban begins for the next three months
Marietta, OH2 days ago
Do not answer this text, local fire dept. says
Calcutta, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy