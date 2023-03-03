College basketball: Waunakee's Meeker named to All-WIAC Sportsmanship Team

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse sophomore guard Kailee Meeker, of Waunakee (H.S.), was named to the 2022-23 All-WIAC Sportsmanship Team for women’s basketball, chosen for individuals that displayed exemplary sportsmanship throughout the season. It includes one member from each school.

According to UW-La Crosse, Meeker played in 20 games, averaging 5.1 points and 2.8 rebounds. She scored in double figures in three games with a career-high 14 points and six rebounds at Ripon (Wis.) on Nov.16. Meeker had a career-high five assists versus UW-Superior on Nov. 25.

Meeker was named to the UWL Gunderson Hotel & Suites Thanksgiving Classic All-Tournament Team after averaging 8.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in two games.

UWL finished 19-7 overall and 8-6 in the WIAC under seventh-year head coach Karen Middleton. The Eagles recorded their most overall wins since finishing 19-8 in 2019-20. UWL qualified for the WIAC Tournament for the seventh straight season under Middleton, advancing to the semifinals on five different occasions.