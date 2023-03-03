Downtown Los Angeles police activity shuts down Spring Street

Downtown L.A. police activity shuts down Spring Street 01:37

A suspect was taken into custody about an hour and a half after a standoff with police began on Spring Street between 6th and 7th Friday morning.

Los Angeles police activity prompted the closure of Spring Street between 6th and 7th streets at about 6:20 a.m. Friday.

Officers were serving a search warrant at a location near the intersection. A suspect was barricaded in the unidentified location close to the corner of 7th Street. A SWAT team responded to the scene.

Officers were looking for a suspect believed to be involved in criminal activity with guns and narcotics.

One suspect was taken into custody by 8 a.m., about an hour and a half after the standoff began. Police said a gun and narcotics were found at the scene.

A second suspect was not at the scene, police said, but officers don't believe the second suspect is a danger to the public.

Spring Street was being reopened as police cleared the scene after 8 a.m.