Panther's clutch shooting propel them past Waseca in Section 2AA Semifinals

With just over six minutes remaining in regulation, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva’s senior leader Sidney Schultz returned to the floor with the Section Semifinal matchup against Waseca tied 33-33. Having sat for a few minutes after receiving her fourth foul, Schultz drilled back-to-back clutch three pointers for the Panthers to give them just enough of an edge to hold off the Bluejays in the final minutes, earning a 45-38 victory and advancing to the Section 2AA South Finals.

“I knew as a senior I had to step up and be a leader,” Schultz said after the win. “I came out strong for my team and picked them up. We had to keep doing what worked which was our defense so I focused on the big things, rebounding and defense.”

The four point lead that Schultz gave NRHEG with her second three was the largest that either team had since Waseca held a five-point advantage in the opening minutes of the game.

The reason Schultz was able to return to the floor with the game tied was due to a big three-pointer scored by freshman guard Camryn VanMaldeghem from the left wing.

“We have a lot of youth on this team including Cam and Quinn, the freshman twins who are super fast and have helped us a lot,” noted Schultz. “We have five offensive threats when we are on the floor and it makes us difficult to guard.”

The Panthers entered the game as the underdogs to Waseca in the battle between second and third seeds in the section tournament and the size difference certainly didn’t help NRHEG. The Bluejays featured a pair of senior leaders over six feet tall who proved to be matchup nightmares for teams all year, but the Panthers limited that deficit by flooding the passing lanes and quickly creating points off of turnovers all night.

“We didn’t mind coming in as the underdog, we felt like we had nothing to lose so we put it all out there,” noted Schultz. “People look at the size difference which Waseca has a big edge in but we focused on our speed, rebounding and working together.”

That speed allowed NRHEG to force Waseca into a pair of critical turnovers after the Bluejays cut the lead to one point with just over two minutes remaining. Those turnovers led to opportunities at the line for Schultz and Camryn VanMaldeghem which they sunk to extend the lead and earn the victory.

Schultz led all scorers with 23 points in the victory which has propelled the Panthers to the South Subsection Championship game against Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, a rematch of last year’s battle.

“It’s a great experience playing at MSU, last year we also played against Lake Crystal and it was a tough one,” Schultz said. “We lost by six but it was close so I’m excited to go out there and see what we can do.”

The game is set for 6 p.m. on Monday, March 6, at Minnesota State University-Mankato’s Taylor Center.