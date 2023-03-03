Bruce Boudreau delivered a hilarious, expletive-filled pep talk to TSN’s NHL trade deadline crew

If you ever need an inspiring pep talk, Bruce Boudreau is your man.

Friday, March 3 marked the 2023 NHL trade deadline as teams get ready for the upcoming playoff push. Unfortunately for hockey fans, deadline day started out as a dud, as after a week of furious activity, Friday morning had barely any buzz.

Enter Boudreau. After being fired from his position as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks earlier this year, Boudreau took his talents to the TSN trade deadline crew to assist their coverage. And amidst a dull morning, Boudreau took the time to give the TSN trade deadline team a hilarious, expletive-filled pep talk to get the crew back on track for the rest of the day.

Talk about a speech for the ages there from Boudreau!