Dierks Bentley coming to Blossom this summer with new album ‘Gravel & Gold’
By Malcolm X Abram, cleveland.com,5 days ago
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio - Country singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley is bringing his “Gravel & Gold Tour”to Blossom Music Center on Saturday, June 3. Opening for Bentley...
