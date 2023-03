fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for March 3-6 By FOX 10 Staff, 5 days ago

By FOX 10 Staff, 5 days ago

I-17 The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. I-17 ...