Kansas Gas Service to resume normal billing in April

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Gas Service says it will begin resuming normal billing practices that were suspended during the pandemic.

Utilities suspended late payments and offered alternate payment options to customers who were facing financial difficulties due to the pandemic. Starting April 1, the utility will start assessing late fees to past-due accounts.

If you can’t make your payment on time, Kansas Gas Service recommends contacting them to see if you qualify for alternative payment arrangements or financial assistance programs. They also suggest signing up for the Average Payment Plan to spread your energy expenses out throughout the year.

For a list of statewide resources to help with your utilities, click here .

