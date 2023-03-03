Open in App
Kansas State
KSN News

Kansas Gas Service to resume normal billing in April

5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Gas Service says it will begin resuming normal billing practices that were suspended during the pandemic.

Utilities suspended late payments and offered alternate payment options to customers who were facing financial difficulties due to the pandemic. Starting April 1, the utility will start assessing late fees to past-due accounts.

If you can’t make your payment on time, Kansas Gas Service recommends contacting them to see if you qualify for alternative payment arrangements or financial assistance programs. They also suggest signing up for the Average Payment Plan to spread your energy expenses out throughout the year.

For a list of statewide resources to help with your utilities, click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

