North Vermilion High School closing, students sent home due to electrical issue

MAURICE, La. ( KLFY ) — Students at North Vermilion High School are getting an early start to their weekend.

Officials said the school is experiencing a power outage today, and have decided to close the school and send students home.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

