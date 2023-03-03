Open in App
Maurice, LA
North Vermilion High School closing, students sent home due to electrical issue

By Scott Yoshonis,

5 days ago

MAURICE, La. ( KLFY ) — Students at North Vermilion High School are getting an early start to their weekend.

Officials said the school is experiencing a power outage today, and have decided to close the school and send students home.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

