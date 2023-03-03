Open in App
Odessa, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Basin Bites: Celebrate National Cold Cuts Day with the Sandwichery!

By Samantha Smerechniak,

5 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – It’s national Cold Cuts Day! Not that you need a special occasion to eat a sandwich…

If you’re looking for a good one from a local sandwich shop, try out the Sandwichery!

Owner Steve Doan opened the shop back in 1986 and to this day his philosophy is the same: fresh and simple.

“We’ve had practically the same sandwiches for 36 years,” said Doan.

Well, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it! When you stop by the shop, you can create your own sandwich with all the usual meats like ham, turkey, and pastrami. There’s also fresh, homemade chicken and tuna spreads.

“We just work hard every day to make some of the best sandwiches around.”

What really sets the Sandwichery apart is the fresh bread. After all these years, Doan still hand makes it himself and the delicious smell fills up the restaurant in the morning.

“People, you know, they comment on our bread. They tell us sometimes it’s the best bread they’ve ever eaten.”

If you live in the area, you’ve probably already been. If you haven’t before it’s an Odessa staple that’s definitely worth checking out.

For more on the Sandwichery visit it’s Facebook page.

