Position Battles to Watch During BYU Football Spring Camp

Spring football is around the corner for the BYU football program

BYU officially begins preparations for the 2023 season on Monday when it kicks off Spring camp. For the first time in program history, BYU will join a Power Five conference this season. Ahead of Spring camp, there are many important storylines to follow and there are multiple starting spots up for grabs. Today, we being our Spring camp preview by outlining the position battles to watch during Spring camp.

1. Quarterback

Former Pitt and USC quarterback Kedon Slovis is the favorite to win the starting quarterback job for BYU's inaugural season in the Big 12. He won't be guaranteed the job, however. Slovis will have to earn the starting spot in camp. It would bode well for BYU's offense to see him win the job, show an understanding of the playbook, and gain the confidence of his teammates.

If Slovis wins the starting job, the backup QB job will be up for grabs as well. JUCO transfer Jake Retzlaff is on campus and will compete with Cade Fennegan for that spot. Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters has moved to running back and will not be part of the competition this Spring.

True freshman Ryder Burton will also have an opportunity to showcase his abilities during Spring camp. Burton joined the program in January after signing in December.

Another name to monitor is former Corner Canyon standout Cole Hagen. Hagen, who comes to BYU as a PWO, will be competing for one of the backup spots.

2. Running Back

UNLV transfer Aidan Robbins is the favorite to be the starting running back in 2023. Robbins, who ran for over 1,000 yards last season, underwent offseason wrist surgery and will be unavailable this Spring.

Four-star running back LJ Martin is another name that will factor in come Fall, but he is still in high school and will join the program in the Summer.

That leaves BYU with two running backs that have played valuable snaps in their careers: Miles Davis and Hinckley Ropati. Both Davis and Ropati have been career backups in Provo, but this Spring will give them a chance to take most of the carries in BYU's offense.

Davis looked like the next running back in line early in the 2022 season before he suffered an injury that limited his availability throughout the season. In a September matchup against Wyoming, Davis racked up 131 yards on 13 carries. After the injury, Davis saw his role diminish in BYU's offense.

2022 backup running back Hinckley Ropati played very well in limited opportunities last season. Ropati averaged just over 6.8 yards per touch and he added two touchdowns of more than 40 yards.

Both Ropati and Davis have shown flashes of big-play ability. The Spring will allow them to show what they can do when they receive consistent reps.

Another newcomer to watch is Nukuluve Helu. Helu has returned from his mission and spent a year in the program as a grayshirt.

3. Backup Wide Receiver

BYU is well established in terms of starting wide receivers for next season. Kody Epps, Chase Roberts, and Keanu Hill will start and play important roles in BYU's offense next year. After those three, BYU is very inexperienced at wide receiver. True freshman Jojo Phillips will have a chance to crack the two-deep right away once he joins the program this Summer. Parker Kingston will have an opportunity to be in the rotation, while Devin Downing and Koa Eldredge could factor in if they can shake off the mission rust. BYU needs at least one of Kingston, Downing, or Eldredge to emerge as a contributor during the Spring. Either way, this is a group that might add a player from the transfer portal after Spring camp.

4. Offensive Line

Connor Pay, Paul Maile, and Kingsley Suamataia will start for BYU along the offensive line. After those three, there are a lot of players that will be competing for the remaining starting spots. Lisala Tai is a name that BYU fans might remember from the 2022 signing day. Tai picked BYU over various Power Five suitors. Tai has been mentioned as a standout by BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick. Versatility is one of Tai's strengths, so he could compete for a starting spot at either guard or right tackle.

Offensive tackle Ian Fitzgerald comes to BYU by way of Missouri State. Fitzgerald will be one of the most experienced offensive lineman in the room this season. Ian spent five years at Missouri State from 2018-2022 including a redshirt season and a free year of eligibility in 2020. Fitzgerald was a multi-year starter for Missouri State at right tackle. He will be another play competing for the starting tackle spot.

BYU also added Utah State transfer Weylin Lapuaho who started every game for the Aggies as a true freshman last season. He will factor into the two-deep along the interior offensive line. Brayden Keim, Vae Soifua, Peter Falaniko, and Tyler Little are also names to watch this Spring.

4. Starting Defensive Line

BYU completely revamped its defensive line this offseason. The Cougars added transfers Jackson Cravens and Isaiah Bagnah along with a few other FCS transfers like Wyatt Dawe and Nuu Sellesin. BYU also signed JUCO All-American David Latu who has the potential to compete for a starting spot right away. Two of Latu's Snow College teammates, Stone Mulitalo and John Taumoepeau, will also join the program as preferred walk-ons. Once you factor in the high school signees and returned missionaries, there will be a lot of newcomers in this group next season. They will have a chance to compete for starting jobs right away.

Since BYU is implementing a new scheme on defense, the defensive line will be asked to be more disruptive in 2023. Tyler Batty has the skillset to be really successful in this new scheme, it would be surprising if he didn't lock up a starting defensive end spot. John Nelson is another player that will factor in, he flashed moments of high potential last season. Nelson appeared in all 13 games and started 11. He tallied three sacks and six TFLs in 2022. Boise State transfer Isaiah Bagnah has the most career sacks of anyone on the team. He will factor in either as a defensive end or outside linebacker. Regardless of his position, Bagnah will be tasked with pressuring the quarterback. Bodie Schoonover is another name to watch - he has all the potential to play a role whether that is at defensive end or linebacker.

The interior defensive line will feature returning players like Caden Haws, Atunaisa Mahe, and Josh Larsen, but this is a unit where newcomers like Jackson Cravens and David Latu could start right away.

Aisea Moa and Michael Daley are two names to keep an eye on this Spring. Moa was a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school and Daley was one of the best pass rushers in Utah high school football history. A new scheme could benefit both of them.

5. Starting Cornerback

Weber State transfer Eddie Heckard will start for BYU at cornerback. The biggest question mark in the secondary will be the starting cornerback opposite of Eddie Heckard. After Heckard, BYU doesn't have a proven cornerback to start at that spot. Jakob Robinson could play cornerback, but he's spent most of his career playing nickel and safety. JUCO transfer Jayden Dunlap will compete with returning players like Mory Bamba and Evan Johnson. Returned missionary Marcus Mckenzie could also factor in if he shakes the mission rust.

6. Backup Safety

Malik Moore and Micah Harper look like your starting safeties in 2023. After that, Raider Damuni is the kind of talent that will be hard to keep off the field if he can shake the mission rust. Talan Alfrey, Preston Rex, Chika Ebunoha, and Ammon Hannemann will also factor in at safety. Which four will establish themselves as the two-deep at safety?

7. Backup Linebacker

Behind Tooley, Bywater, and Ah You, BYU is unproven at linebacker. Multiple newcomers will factor into this group and create a lot of competition during Spring and Fall camp. Logan Pili, Ace Kaufusi, Maika Kaufusi, and Micah Wilson will factor in during the Spring. This is also a group that will welcome some high school signees like Siale Esera and Pierson Watson for Fall camp.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily