Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

PIT maneuver, stop sticks end 105mph chase in Des Moines

By Kelly Maricle,

5 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police had to use multiple sets of stop sticks and a PIT maneuver to end a chase that topped 105 miles per hour early Friday morning in Des Moines.

Sypraseuth Keothammakhoun

It started just after 2:00 a.m. near East 29 th Street and Hull Avenue in Des Moines, when a Des Moines police officer tried to pull over a red Ford Fusion with no registration and no working rear lights. The driver, later identified as 43-year-old Sypraseuth Keothammakhoun, refused to stop and led officers on a chase through multiple jurisdictions in Polk County.

A criminal complaint filed in the case said Keothammakhoun was traveling 105 mph on Highway 65 during the chase. He got on University Avenue in Pleasant Hill and the chase continued westbound all the way until 63 rd Street where a PIT maneuver was used to disable the vehicle, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Sgt. Parizek said the vehicle hit at least two sets of stop sticks during the chase and by the end only had two wheels remaining.

Keothammakhoun was taken into custody without incident. He is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of eluding, driving while barred, and a parole violation.

