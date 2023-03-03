Veterans with disabilities can now apply online for property tax relief

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Some Idaho veterans with disabilities are eligible to have their property tax bill reduced by as much as $1,500 on their Idaho residence and up to one acre of land.

New this year, veterans can apply for the program online at tax.idaho.gov/proptaxrelief . You’ll need an email address. You also can get a paper application on the Tax Commission’s website at tax.idaho.gov or from your county assessor. You must apply online or mail an application to their county assessor by Tuesday, April 18.

Veterans might qualify for a property tax benefit in 2023 if both of these apply:

They’re recognized as a 100% service-connected disabled veteran or receive 100% compensation from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) due to individual unemployability.

They own and live in a home in Idaho that’s their primary residence as of April 14, 2023. The property must have a current homeowner's exemption. The home can be a mobile home.



There are no income limits, but veterans must apply for the benefit each year. The benefit doesn’t renew automatically.

When applying, applicants need to include a current letter from the VA confirming their 100% service-connected disability rating or their 100% compensation due to individual unemployability as of January 1, 2023.

Veterans with a disability might also qualify for more property tax relief based on their income. Visit the Property Tax Reduction page on the Tax Commission’s website to learn more.



For more information about the benefit: