Yats named best ‘cheap’ restaurant in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A local restaurant chain known for bringing Cajun cuisine to the Circle City has been recognized for its affordability.

Cheapism has named Yats the best “cheap” restaurant in Indiana.

Yats offers a daily rotating menu of seven to 10 dishes, like chili cheese étoufée with crawfish, drunken chicken and gumbo, all served on top of white rice with a piece of Cajun buttered baguette.

However it’s not the exactly the food that’s landed them on the list — it’s the price of it.

Yats offers up whole portions of its dishes for $9 (after taxes!) and a “half-and-half” serving for $10 (also after taxes) where you can try two items. The prices apply to all 12 Yats locations in Indiana except for franchises at Traders Point on Indy’s northwest side, Hamilton Town Center in Noblesville, and Muncie.

“ Yats is friendly, cheap, and fast,” described Cheapism.

In order to qualify for Cheapism’s list, a restaurant had to offer up a meal option that was $10 or less before tax and tip. Reviews were then compared from sites like TripAdvisor, Yelp and Zomato.

