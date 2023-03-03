Open in App
Indiana State
See more from this location?
FOX59

Yats named best ‘cheap’ restaurant in Indiana

By Izzy Karpinski,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EsEwc_0l6eH6bF00

INDIANAPOLIS — A local restaurant chain known for bringing Cajun cuisine to the Circle City has been recognized for its affordability.

Cheapism has named Yats the best “cheap” restaurant in Indiana.

Yats offers a daily rotating menu of seven to 10 dishes, like chili cheese étoufée with crawfish, drunken chicken and gumbo, all served on top of white rice with a piece of Cajun buttered baguette.

3 Indiana towns listed in ‘150 Best Small Town in America’ ranking

However it’s not the exactly the food that’s landed them on the list — it’s the price of it.

Yats offers up whole portions of its dishes for $9 (after taxes!) and a “half-and-half” serving for $10 (also after taxes) where you can try two items. The prices apply to all 12 Yats locations in Indiana except for franchises at Traders Point on Indy’s northwest side, Hamilton Town Center in Noblesville, and Muncie.

Yats is friendly, cheap, and fast,” described Cheapism.

In order to qualify for Cheapism’s list, a restaurant had to offer up a meal option that was $10 or less before tax and tip. Reviews were then compared from sites like TripAdvisor, Yelp and Zomato.

You can see the best cheap restaurant in every state here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
This Has Been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in Indiana
Carmel, IN1 day ago
The Oldest Bar in Indiana Has Sold to New Owners
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Are Bald Eagles Native to Indiana?
Boonville, IN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This is Said to be the Best Hole-In-The-Wall Mexican Restaurant in Indiana
Union City, IN3 days ago
Four Indiana Cities on the ‘Most Dangerous in America’ List in 2023
Boonville, IN2 days ago
IMPD seeking missing Oklahoma 2-year-old
Indianapolis, IN3 hours ago
Beware the jumping worm! Invasive species spotted in Indiana
West Lafayette, IN1 day ago
Missing Indiana 14-year-old found safe
Georgetown, IN1 day ago
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Rudest Cities in America
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Next round of showers headed to Indiana
Indianapolis, IN12 hours ago
Great, here come the invasive jumping worms…
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
What city was the first capital of the Indiana Territory?
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Testing reveals ‘no harmful levels of dioxins’ in Ohio derailment toxic waste
East Palestine, OH4 hours ago
Indiana bill aims to recruit teachers from other careers
Beech Grove, IN1 hour ago
Indiana sees 2 newborns surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Boxes in 2 days
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Popular discount grocer opens new Indiana location
Valparaiso, IN3 days ago
Local News Headlines: March 6, 2023
Bloomington, IN3 days ago
Flags to be flown at half-staff in Indiana to remember fallen trooper
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
So far, three Republicans have thrown their hats in the ring for Indiana governor
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
ISP: Tennessee fugitive arrested after chase on I-64
Nashville, TN1 day ago
EPA pauses shipment of Ohio train spill soil
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Country music star Sam Hunt taking 2023 tour to Indiana
Noblesville, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy