Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Man approached from behind, stabbed in downtown San Diego

By Teri Figueroa,

5 days ago

A man was approached from behind and stabbed while walking in downtown San Diego late Thursday, police said.

The 43-year-old victim was in the area of Third Avenue and C Street just after 11:20 p.m. when a man behind him said something to him, Officer Robert Heims said.

The victim turned around. The person behind the victim stabbed him multiple times, the officer said.

He collapsed at the scene. The assailant walked off, headed east on C Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

Heims said police found the suspected attacker on the trolley, which runs along C Street. Jail records state the suspect, a 34-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a parole violation. He was being held without bail Friday morning.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
San Diego Police: Rental car employee carjacked in Little Italy
San Diego, CA12 hours ago
Building erupts in flames in downtown San Diego
San Diego, CA20 hours ago
Man fatally stabbed at gas station in San Ysidro
San Diego, CA12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Minivan heist: Armed woman holds-up rental car business
San Diego, CA11 hours ago
Former Chula Vista man suspected in Anne Frank House incident
Chula Vista, CA1 day ago
Bam Margera Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge After Allegedly Kicking Woman at Calif. Home
Escondido, CA22 hours ago
Driver arrested after car slams into parked vehicles in Bankers Hill
San Diego, CA11 hours ago
22-year-old woman arraigned for hitting and killing man on Vista freeway while 'high on pot'
Vista, CA1 day ago
San Diego's Decades-Old Nicolosi's Italian Reopening This Week In New Location
San Diego, CA22 hours ago
Driver Who Died in Chollas View-Area Collision Was Fidel Gallardo, 63, of Lemon Grove
Lemon Grove, CA1 day ago
Driver, vehicle sought in hit-and-run crash
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Solana Beach woman sentenced for murder of former stepfather
Solana Beach, CA2 days ago
Stolen car recovered in Chula Vista with two pit bulls inside
Chula Vista, CA3 days ago
Assault And Robbery – Vista – Asalto y Robo – Vista
Vista, CA1 day ago
Suspect arrested for shooting two teenagers
Brawley, CA2 days ago
Pair of Suspected Thieves Jailed Following Violent Vista Motel Robbery at Gunpoint
Vista, CA1 day ago
Marie Kim, 32, Charged with Fake Bomb Threat to San Marcos Elementary School
San Marcos, CA1 day ago
Woman suspected of making bomb threat towards elementary school arrested
San Marcos, CA1 day ago
Morning Report: When Oceanside Suspended a Program for Poor Families, This Woman Spoke Up
Oceanside, CA1 day ago
Bryant Ruiz Pleads Guilty to 15-Year-Old Boy’s Shooting Death in Chicano Park
San Diego, CA7 hours ago
Man shot in the neck in South Bay
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Driver dies after wreck, shooting near Chula Vista police headquarters
Chula Vista, CA3 days ago
Woman pleads not guilty to fatal Vista Freeway DUI crash that killed man
Vista, CA1 day ago
San Diego's Lone Original Tommy's Hamburgers Location Announces Impending Closure
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Controversy over Oceanside resource center’s location
Oceanside, CA1 day ago
7 Must-Try Downtown Oceanside Restaurants | Best Oceanside CA Restaurants
Oceanside, CA10 hours ago
San Diego’s Democrats Accused of Ignoring the Needs of Neighborhoods of Color in Favor of Costly Gaslamp Promenade Project
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Dispute call leads to arrest in bomb threat against San Marcos Elementary School
San Marcos, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy