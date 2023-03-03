Video shows moments before inmate’s death in Tennessee

Freeman’s family and their attorneys are urging the Justice Department to take a closer look at the case.
Brown has been working with attorneys Ben Crump and Brice Timmons on this case.
Crump and Timmons said in a joint statement that Freeman’s death is another example of police brutality in Memphis.
“The death of Gershun Freeman is yet another shocking example of police brutality in the Memphis and Shelby County criminal justice systems. The newly released footage is visual evidence that at least 10 officers brutalized and beat Gershun to death, when he was naked and clearly suffering from a mental health crisis. Gershun’s family thanks District Attorney Glenn Funk’s office for their transparency in this, and we are confident that their office will bring these officers to justice on the criminal side.”
We reached out to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for comment, since they are the agency that oversees the jail. They released the following statement:
“According to the Medical Examiner, Mr. Gershun Freeman suffered from psychosis and cardiovascular disease and died of a heart attack while being restrained. It is unfortunate that parts of the video are being shown out of context because the full video does show the erratic and violent behavior that led to the need to restrain Mr. Freeman. These corrections officers deserve a fair review of this case, and I will wait for additional information from the TBI and the investigating DA before taking further administrative action.”
