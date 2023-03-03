Oklahoma mayor, father-in-law killed in house fire

OSAGE, Okla. (KJRH/KFOR) – A community in Oklahoma is mourning the death of their mayor following a fire earlier this week.
Around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, volunteer firefighters were called to a house fire in the town of Osage.
By the time firefighters arrived at the scene and got the blaze under control, they made a tragic discovery.
According to KJRH, the bodies of Osage Mayor Connie Reese and her father-in-law, Bob Reese, were found.
Family members told KJRH that the mayor was attempted to rescue her father-in-law from the fire.
Investigators say the fire was likely caused by an electrical issue.
