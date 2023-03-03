Watching Man Rebuild His Chrysler Srt 300 Is a Thing of Beauty

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Part of the popularity of certain Chryslers (like other cars) is how they can be rebuilt...

Like the one in this video from TikTok user @hadi_rebuilds ...

Here's what the internet had to say about this one.

TikTok user @rickstagee gushed about this one when they simply wrote, "Amazing!” (No other reaction would be appropriate.)

With TikTok user @e.cvv wanting to know more details about what it took to make this magnificent transformation happen when they asked, "How long did this take and how much did it cost?

While TikTok user @widecoupe wanted to know, "Is there a way to do this but keep the Chrysler interior the same?” And TikTok user @jaysteddtalk made the comment, "I remember when you started this back in May, looks good…It’s absolute fire man!”

And TikTok user @dildo_swaggins009 said that, "I wanna do mine so bad!” With TikTok user @repoman214 having a similar sentiment when they asked, "Can you do one for me? And how much will it cost?”

But they weren't the only one who wanted to know if this could be done for them, as TikTok user @underrated.sp33dy asked, "Can we do business, please? I have a couple cars that need upgrading. If you could help, I’ll pay the ticket?”

Which TikTok user @justinmejia511 also wanted to know when they asked, "How much if we supply the items? Only because it seems like you know what you are doing.”

Well what do you think? Did he do one heck of a job building his car up or what?

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.