Wyyerd Fiber values Sun City West residents

Wyyerd Fiber work crews continue to install in Sun City West with challenges.

But, company officials remain steadfast in resolving water break issues with residents. In a previous article in the Sun City West Independent about Wyyerd Fiber, an EPCOR Utilities representative shared some challenges with the installation and residents. This includes breaks not being fixed properly and a lack of cohesiveness between the two entities.

Wyyerd Fiber officials’ focus is building a 100% fiber optic Internet solution to residents in not only Sun City West, but also Surprise, Peoria and El Mirage nearby, according to Jennifer Rogers, Wyyerd Fiber spokeswoman.

“Wyyerd believes that the option of fiber Internet service is a value to residents and businesses in these communities, and Wyyerd is fully committed to being an outstanding community partner as we build out our network in order to offer service,” she said.

As a utility partner, Rogers said Wyyerd holds regular safety briefings with AZ811 and pre-construction meetings with all other utilities, including EPCOR. As part of the continued partnership to safely build a fiber network, Wyyerd and EPCOR meet in person to discuss repairs, third-party contractor responsibilities and proactively marking utility lines before construction begins, Rogers added.

According to Wyyerd Fiber officials, throughout the construction process, the goal is to leave all ares in the same or better condition than before construction started. Company officials require all contractors to restore property, both public and private, back to the condition the property was in prior to the work beginning. In addition, if damage is inadvertently caused during construction, Wyyerd Fiber officials are committed to respond quickly and thoroughly and hold contractors accountable to do the same.

Wyyerd Fiber officials said the company is committed to forging strong partnerships with utilities, municipal leaders and HOAs in the communities where service is provided.

“Wyyerd looks forward to continuing to meet with EPCOR on a regular basis with the goal of making the construction process smooth and minimally disruptive, so that these communities can benefit from 100% fiber Internet service for their residents and businesses,” Rogers added.

Residents have been vocal about the fiber installation.

John Arbour, Sun City West resident, said Wyyerd Fiber caused a water leak on his property.

“They were very responsive and fixed the leak satisfactorily within two days,” he said.

Residents experiencing any issues or challenges can call Wyyerd Fiber direct at 623-455-4555 or email the construction team at construction.az@wyyerd.com.

