Open in App
Sun City West, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Daily Independent

Wyyerd Fiber values Sun City West residents

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RR77g_0l6eAlpY00

Wyyerd Fiber work crews continue to install in Sun City West with challenges.

But, company officials remain steadfast in resolving water break issues with residents. In a previous article in the Sun City West Independent about Wyyerd Fiber, an EPCOR Utilities representative shared some challenges with the installation and residents. This includes breaks not being fixed properly and a lack of cohesiveness between the two entities.

Wyyerd Fiber officials’ focus is building a 100% fiber optic Internet solution to residents in not only Sun City West, but also Surprise, Peoria and El Mirage nearby, according to Jennifer Rogers, Wyyerd Fiber spokeswoman.

“Wyyerd believes that the option of fiber Internet service is a value to residents and businesses in these communities, and Wyyerd is fully committed to being an outstanding community partner as we build out our network in order to offer service,” she said.

As a utility partner, Rogers said Wyyerd holds regular safety briefings with AZ811 and pre-construction meetings with all other utilities, including EPCOR. As part of the continued partnership to safely build a fiber network, Wyyerd and EPCOR meet in person to discuss repairs, third-party contractor responsibilities and proactively marking utility lines before construction begins, Rogers added.

According to Wyyerd Fiber officials, throughout the construction process, the goal is to leave all ares in the same or better condition than before construction started. Company officials require all contractors to restore property, both public and private, back to the condition the property was in prior to the work beginning. In addition, if damage is inadvertently caused during construction, Wyyerd Fiber officials are committed to respond quickly and thoroughly and hold contractors accountable to do the same.

Wyyerd Fiber officials said the company is committed to forging strong partnerships with utilities, municipal leaders and HOAs in the communities where service is provided.

“Wyyerd looks forward to continuing to meet with EPCOR on a regular basis with the goal of making the construction process smooth and minimally disruptive, so that these communities can benefit from 100% fiber Internet service for their residents and businesses,” Rogers added.

Residents have been vocal about the fiber installation.

John Arbour, Sun City West resident, said Wyyerd Fiber caused a water leak on his property.

“They were very responsive and fixed the leak satisfactorily within two days,” he said.

Residents experiencing any issues or challenges can call Wyyerd Fiber direct at 623-455-4555 or email the construction team at construction.az@wyyerd.com.

We’d like to invite our readers to submit their civil comments, pro or con, on this issue. Email AZOpinions@iniusa.org.

Jennifer Jimenez can be reached at jjimenez@iniusa.org, or on Twitter @scw_indepenent.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City program turned around dying strip malls
Chandler, AZ1 day ago
Town hopes to calm motorists’ road projects frustration
Queen Creek, AZ1 day ago
State revokes Mesa awning company’s contracting license following investigation
Mesa, AZ23 hours ago
City to drill 2 large wells in SE Mesa
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
California builder changing Arcadia Lite neighborhood
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
New apartments coming to San Tan Valley
San Tan Valley, AZ2 days ago
Arizona resident finds bobcat snuggling in doggie bed
San Manuel, AZ1 day ago
Phoenix ranks No. 2 for most industrial real estate under construction
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Popular Restaurant Chain's First Glendale Location Opens with Exciting Grand Opening Giveaways
Glendale, AZ22 hours ago
Rio Verde residents furious at Scottsdale leadership after county rejects city’s ‘impractical’ water proposal
Scottsdale, AZ2 days ago
‘We’re not really getting to live in our house’: How thousands of Arizonans lost their water supply
Scottsdale, AZ2 days ago
Canada-based land firm picks Phoenix for new US headquarters
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
6 Restaurants Are Now Open Inside Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert
Gilbert, AZ1 day ago
Popular, Closed Pizza Restaurant Has Re-Opened
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Food tax survives city council, Legislature
Chandler, AZ2 days ago
Scottsdale bond projects face ‘staggering’ cash shortfalls, $115M over budget
Scottsdale, AZ2 days ago
SRP Issues RFP for New Power Generation Resources
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Local Healthy Restaurant Options for Fresh Spring Eats
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Tough Times Hit Phoenix-Based Grocery Chain, Leading to Closure of 11 Locations
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Avondale police locate ‘Rico’ the K9 who went missing in the West Valley
Avondale, AZ2 days ago
These Are The Best Restaurants In Arizona, According to ChatGPT
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Scottsdale insurance agent triggers GOP storm
Scottsdale, AZ16 hours ago
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire! (3/5)
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago
Goodguys Brings Classic Cars and Hot Rods to Scottsdale, Arizona
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Apache Junction community pushes for change after waste pile up from illegal camps
Apache Junction, AZ3 days ago
Mayo Clinic set to start work on 120-acre Phoenix biotech innovation hub
Phoenix, AZ6 days ago
95-year-old woman killed in Phoenix collision caused by red light runner
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Inaugural Arizona Taco & Margarita Festival comes to Glendale in March
Glendale, AZ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy