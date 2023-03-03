WATCH LIVE: WDTN 2 NEWS (3/3/23)

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — 2 NEWS is coming to you live online as severe weather is expected in the Miami Valley.

Drive with caution: Flooding covers lane on I-75 south

Over 1,800 AES Ohio customers in the dark around the Miami Valley

Reward set at $20K for information on missing Dayton woman

Eaton woman pleads guilty to drowning grandmother in bathtub

Driver killed after collision with tree: Troy Police investigate

New charges for man accused of Miami County arson

Amber Alert issued for missing Cincinnati area 2-year-old

UD student has brush with fame, sharing name with American Idol host

Alex Murdaugh to be sentenced for murders of wife, son

Monday – Friday 4:30 am – 9:00 am | 2 NEWS Today 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm | Living Dayton 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm | First at Four 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm | Five on 2 6:00 pm – 6:30 pm | 2 NEWS at 6 10:00 pm – 11:00 pm | 2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW 11:00 pm – 11:30 pm | 2 NEWS at 11 Saturday and Sunday 6:00 am – 8:00 am | 2 NEWS Today Weekend 6:00 pm – 6:30 pm | 2 NEWS at 6 10:00 pm – 10:30 pm | 2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW 11:00 pm – 11:30 pm | 2 NEWS at 11

