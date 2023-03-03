Open in App
Dayton, OH
WDTN

WATCH LIVE: WDTN 2 NEWS (3/3/23)

By Katie Shatsby,

5 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — 2 NEWS is coming to you live online as severe weather is expected in the Miami Valley.

What to expect from today’s storms

Check out some of the biggest stories As Seen on 2 NEWS on Friday, March 3.

Drive with caution: Flooding covers lane on I-75 south , click here

Over 1,800 AES Ohio customers in the dark around the Miami Valley , click here

Reward set at $20K for information on missing Dayton woman , click here

Eaton woman pleads guilty to drowning grandmother in bathtub , click here

Driver killed after collision with tree: Troy Police investigate , click here

New charges for man accused of Miami County arson , click here

Amber Alert issued for missing Cincinnati area 2-year-old , click here

UD student has brush with fame, sharing name with American Idol host , click here

Alex Murdaugh to be sentenced for murders of wife, son , click here

Here is the WDTN 2 NEWS regular programming schedule subject to preemptions.
Monday – Friday 4:30 am – 9:00 am | 2 NEWS Today 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm | Living Dayton 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm | First at Four 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm | Five on 2 6:00 pm – 6:30 pm | 2 NEWS at 6 10:00 pm – 11:00 pm | 2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW 11:00 pm – 11:30 pm | 2 NEWS at 11 Saturday and Sunday 6:00 am – 8:00 am | 2 NEWS Today Weekend 6:00 pm – 6:30 pm | 2 NEWS at 6 10:00 pm – 10:30 pm | 2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW 11:00 pm – 11:30 pm | 2 NEWS at 11

To watch a replay of the WDTN-TV newscast , click here .

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

