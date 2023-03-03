Open in App
Virginia Beach, VA
See more from this location?
WAVY News 10

GALLERY: VBFD fighting amphitheater fire

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz,

5 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a fire at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in the overnight hours of March 3.

Fire causes heavy damage at Virginia Beach amphitheater

Firefighters arrived on scene, in the 3500 block of Cellar Door Way, around 1:40 a.m. and had the flames under control within an hour.

The fire did heavy damage to the production area near the back of the stage.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T3iok_0l6e5Bok00
    Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PMRRa_0l6e5Bok00
    Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wxgbQ_0l6e5Bok00
    Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p9KYU_0l6e5Bok00
    Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UpfLQ_0l6e5Bok00
    Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RFd00_0l6e5Bok00
    Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dydTI_0l6e5Bok00
    Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjkXQ_0l6e5Bok00
    Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EKiUu_0l6e5Bok00
    Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L6Odb_0l6e5Bok00
    Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ERIAB_0l6e5Bok00
    Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10aaKZ_0l6e5Bok00
    Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VHo0d_0l6e5Bok00
    Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Mgra_0l6e5Bok00
    Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40EUNL_0l6e5Bok00
    Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12lHbA_0l6e5Bok00
    Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BlRr4_0l6e5Bok00
    Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fv7VK_0l6e5Bok00
    Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4amMvy_0l6e5Bok00
    Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SeM52_0l6e5Bok00
    Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B56N9_0l6e5Bok00
    Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith.

There is no word yet how or if this will impact the upcoming concert season at the amphitheater, which is scheduled to kick off May 14 with a performance by Janet Jackson.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
Something in the Water updates: No lineup, but logistics and other events announced
Virginia Beach, VA7 hours ago
Red Bull Quicksand race coming to Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Meningococcal outbreak update, all patients residents of Hampton Roads
Norfolk, VA20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Richneck shooting prompts return to mother versus child hoops at Huntersville Recreation Center
Norfolk, VA4 hours ago
13th Annual Guns N’ Hoses hockey game to benefit Hero Kids Foundation
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Living Local Blog: Walking through “The House That Jack Built”
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Marine Specialty Painting to unveil restored gun barrel from USS Iowa in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA4 hours ago
One dead after Virginia Beach shooting at Holland Road Hardee's
Virginia Beach, VA22 hours ago
‘Kindred’ selected as new name for former Tidewater Gardens community
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Climbing wall, batting cages, golf & track simulators coming to Chesapeake with Dick’s ‘House of Sport’ store
Chesapeake, VA12 hours ago
Woodside tops Maury; Oscar Smith, King’s Fork fall in state semifinals
Newport News, VA1 day ago
WATCH D.O.G.S. keep an eye on students in Suffolk
Suffolk, VA2 days ago
1 injured in shooting on Buckroe Avenue in Hampton
Hampton, VA1 day ago
A $2.6B flood prevention project to bring new flood gates, levees and sea walls to Norfolk
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Williamsburg hosting virtual session seeking community input on proposed African American Trail
Williamsburg, VA1 day ago
CHOPPER 10 VIDEO: Fire at building on Hampton University campus
Hampton, VA2 days ago
ODU baseball wins 12th-straight after 16-7 win over Norfolk State
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Suspect charged for homicide of William & Mary football player
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Police search for suspects in double homicide on Dale Drive in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA2 days ago
Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa joint headlining tour with stop in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
DMV on Buckner Road in Virginia Beach to be temporarily closed
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
House fire on Phelps Circle in Hampton
Hampton, VA4 hours ago
Man critically injured following shooting at Virginia Beach Hardee's on Holland Rd
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Norfolk’s Eviction Prevention Program requests resume on April 1
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Man leads deputies on pursuit in Pasquotank
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Train coming from Newport News derails and catches fire in Summers Co., West Virginia
Newport News, VA5 hours ago
USS Gerald R. Ford Strike Group commences testing for final pre-deployment certification
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
4 arrested in connection to homicide on Colonial Avenue in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Dog captured on runway at Norfolk International Airport
Norfolk, VA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy