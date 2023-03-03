Tyrese Haliburton misses Indiana Pacers game vs San Antonio Spurs with right calf injury

Haliburton missed his 13th game of the season on Thursday night.

Indiana Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton missed the team's Thursday tilt against the San Antonio Spurs with an injury.

According to the team, Haliburton missed the action with a sore right calf. He was limited at practice the day before.

"Tyrese will not play tonight, he's got a calf thing," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said in a pregame interview with Bally Sports Indiana . "We'll make that adjustment."

Entering the game, the blue and gold were 2-10 in games that Haliburton missed this season. He is key to the team's success. And that was evident again on Thursday night as the team struggled in San Antonio without him.

The Pacers fell to the Spurs 110-99, and without Haliburton, their offense was dreadful. They attempted 23 three pointers, which is their lowest total of the season, and got up 11 free throws, which is the third-fewest they have attempted in a game. They struggled to generate efficient offense.

Now, the Pacers are 2-11 without Haliburton. The 28-36 Pacers still have a winning record when their All-Star guard suits up this campaign.

Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star reported from San Antonio that the team is hopeful Haliburton will be able to play on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls, but it's still up in the air.

Veteran guard George Hill started with Haliburton out and finished with seven points, one rebound, one steal, and one block. He was a steadying hand, though he played more off the ball than on. It was his first NBA start since March 26 of 2022.

Sunday's game in Chicago is pivotal for the Pacers play-in chase and has significant tiebreaker implications, so the blue and gold will hope that Haliburton is able to play in the Windy City. It will be a tough game otherwise, though the Bulls are one of the teams that the Pacers beat without Haliburton this season.

Indiana has two days off between their game in San Antonio and their duel with Chicago.