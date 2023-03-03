West Springfield High Off Lockdown After Hoax Threat Made Against School: Police

West Springfield High School was momentarily put on lockdown Friday, March 3, after someone called in a fake threat, officials said. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View/West Springfield Police

West Springfield High was momentarily put on lockdown Friday, March 3, after someone called in a fake threat about the Hampden County school, officials said. The hoax is the last in a worrying and growing trend called "swatting."

West Springfield police said someone called the department's non-emergency line just after 8:20 a.m. to make the threat. Officers responded to the high school within a minute and worked with administrators to begin safety protocols, which included a lockdown.

Police swept the school for threats but found nothing, and they determined the call was fake. School activities resumed about 30 minutes after the threat was made.

Officials did not say what the caller said or if they made a specific threat, but West Springfield police said it was similar to other swatting calls at other schools in recent weeks.

Last month, dozens of schools across Massachusetts received fake threats wasting police time and needlessly terrifying students and parents. It's unclear who made these calls or if they are connected.

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.