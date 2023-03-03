Open in App
Greensboro, NC
FOX8 News

WWE Monday Night Raw is coming to Greensboro

By Brayden Stamps,

5 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Monday Night RAW is coming to Greensboro this spring.

The event will be held on May 15 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

VIDEO: North Carolina students almost hit by car passing stopped school bus

The event will feature a stacked lineup of some of the best wrestlers in the world including:

  • Cody Rhodes
  • RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair
  • United States Champion Austin Theory
  • Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins
  • Kevin Owens
  • Becky Lynch
  • Bobby Lashley
  • Bayley

Those stars and many more from the WWE’s Raw brand will be in attendance.

Tickets for Monday Night Raw can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or at the Greensboro Coliseum Advance Box Office from 12-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Wednesday will be the first opportunity to purchase tickets on Ticketmaster.

