Kicking off St. Patty’s Day with Green Beer Sunday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner and the Twin Cities are kicking off the celebration with their annual Green Beer Sunday.

Returning for the 8th year, the event will be hosted at Canal Street (formerly Young Street) in the newly constructed pavilion in the City of Tonawanda on Sunday, March 5.

The celebration will start at noon with a parade on Main Street and Broad Street. Music will be provided by The Restless Soles, performing a variety of Irish music beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Irish beer and food will be available. For more information on the event, click here.

