New video halts Nakhla trial for the day, defense calls for mistrial

By Tom IngramNicolette SchleismanShamonee Baker,

5 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The defense team for Jonathan Nakhla, the Mobile doctor accused of drunk driving at high speeds when his car wrecked and killed medical student Samantha Thomas, called for a mistrial Friday morning in response to new video turned over by police. Judge Ben Brooks let the jury go home for the day and asked them to return Monday.

Police body cam footage and witnesses: Testimony in Nakhla reckless murder trial

Brooks let the jury go for the day while he addresses an hours-long video from the Comfort Inn near the wreck site that Nakhla’s defense said they first saw last night at 6 p.m. Brooks said instead of asking the jury to stay for hours, they should leave to take care of personal matters.

Brooks said neither prosecutors nor defense had done anything wrong. But the defense motioned for a mistrial in response to the video. Defense said the video is 7.5 hours long, while the prosecution said the video is 6 hours long. Prosecutors said they had no intention of using the video in the trial.

The video shows a man at the nearby Comfort Inn who Nakhla’s defense says caused the deadly wreck by turning in front of Nakhla, causing him to swerve. We expect this person to testify at some point during the trial.

An employee of the EconoLodge who called 911 on the night of the deadly crash testified on Thursday . Thursday also saw testimony from first responders and body camera footage from police.

