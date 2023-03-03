Enfield’s grand list grows by $33M

ENFIELD — The town’s grand list of taxable property grew by $33 million, or 0.89%, in 2022, mostly due to an increase in real estate.

The grand list represents all net taxable property located within Enfield as of Oct. 1, including motor vehicles, personal property, and real estate.

TOP 10 ASSESSMENTS

Eversource: $46,061,730

Mayfield Place LLC: $40,474,680

PPP WE 113 North Maple Street LLC: $36,561,600

Nutmeg Solar LLC: $26,167,460

Paramount Commons at Enfield LLC: $25,188,400

MassMutual Life Insurance Co.: $22,658,000

Eppendorf Holding LLC: $20,905,160

Northland’s Bigelow Commons LLC: $20,289,180

Freshwater MZL LLC: $19,913,200

Eversource, Thompsonville Fire District: $19,740,740