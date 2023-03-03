Enfield’s grand list grows by $33M

ENFIELD — The town’s grand list of taxable property grew by $33 million, or 0.89%, in 2022, mostly due to an increase in real estate.
The grand list represents all net taxable property located within Enfield as of Oct. 1, including motor vehicles, personal property, and real estate.
TOP 10 ASSESSMENTS
Eversource: $46,061,730
Mayfield Place LLC: $40,474,680
PPP WE 113 North Maple Street LLC: $36,561,600
Nutmeg Solar LLC: $26,167,460
Paramount Commons at Enfield LLC: $25,188,400
MassMutual Life Insurance Co.: $22,658,000
Eppendorf Holding LLC: $20,905,160
Northland’s Bigelow Commons LLC: $20,289,180
Freshwater MZL LLC: $19,913,200
Eversource, Thompsonville Fire District: $19,740,740
