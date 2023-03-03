Spencer man killed in rollover crash on I-70

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police have identified a Spencer, Indiana man as the person who died as a result of a single-vehicle crash on I-70 Friday.
The crash occurred at approximately 10:35 a.m. Friday at the 45-mile marker of I-70, that’s about four miles east of the Cloverdale exit.
According to investigating troopers, the crash began when Michael W. Frazier, 64, of Spencer was driving a truck westbound on I-70 when for an unknown reason he lost control, drove into the median, struck an embankment, and began to roll.
The vehicle eventually came to a rest right side up. An ISP Trooper and off-duty Vigo County Deputy arrived at the scene quickly and attempted to give lifesaving first-aid, unfortunately, they were unsuccessful and Frazier was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Putnam County Coroner. Crash at 25th and Hulman streets in Terre Haute
The crash caused the closure of the left lane of eastbound I-70 for about two hours with the scene being cleared and the lane reopened by 12:30 p.m.
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been a contributing factor to the wreck.
