Spencer man killed in rollover crash on I-70

By Brandyn Benter,

5 days ago

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police have identified a Spencer, Indiana man as the person who died as a result of a single-vehicle crash on I-70 Friday.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:35 a.m. Friday at the 45-mile marker of I-70, that’s about four miles east of the Cloverdale exit.

According to investigating troopers, the crash began when Michael W. Frazier, 64, of Spencer was driving a truck westbound on I-70 when for an unknown reason he lost control, drove into the median, struck an embankment, and began to roll.

The vehicle eventually came to a rest right side up. An ISP Trooper and off-duty Vigo County Deputy arrived at the scene quickly and attempted to give lifesaving first-aid, unfortunately, they were unsuccessful and Frazier was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Putnam County Coroner.

The crash caused the closure of the left lane of eastbound I-70 for about two hours with the scene being cleared and the lane reopened by 12:30 p.m.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been a contributing factor to the wreck.

