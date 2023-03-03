Open in App
Miami Herald

What’s that smell in the Florida Keys? It’s coming from Cuba, weather forecasters say

By David Goodhue,

5 days ago

We’ve all smelled smoke in the South Florida air. Usually it’s from the burning Everglades or a brush fire in the neighborhood.

But the hazy skies and burning smell Friday in the Florida Keys had a different source — one 90 miles away.

Whipping winds sent in smoke from sugarcane fields of Cuba, according to the National Weather Service in Key West.

“Due to the southeast to south winds, the smoke from the sugarcane field fires in Cuba [has] been transported northward,” the weather service said. “This means that the smoke and smell has traveled more than 90 miles to reach the Florida Keys.”

