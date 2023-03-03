Open in App
Berwick, PA
See more from this location?
WBRE

Jeff McCreary pleads guilty to physical confrontation with Eyewitness News crew

By Vivian MunizAndy Mehalshick,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U2W1e_0l6dxATX00

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The embattled owner of the now-defunct home-building company in Columbia County pleaded guilty Friday to harassment charges in connection with a physical confrontation involving a former customer and an Eyewitness News crew.

That confrontation came during an ongoing I-Team investigation into the closing of the company last June.

Vision Home Builders near Berwick closed without warning in late April of last year. Customers reached out to the I-Team claiming they were out tens of thousands of dollars with either unfinished or never started homes. The confrontation took place as Eyewitness News was trying to get answers to those concerns.

The incident occurred on June 15th in South Centre Township when Eyewitness News went to the offices to try to speak with Jeff McCreary about customers who reached out to the I-Team claiming McCreary owed them tens of thousands of dollars for homes that were unfinished or never started .

Deadly crash on Route 61 causes traffic backup
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09lJt2_0l6dxATX00

“Get out of here. Keep it up. You’re going to jail, no you’re going to jail,” stated McCreary.

“Can we ask who you are sir,” Mehalshick asked. “I’m the owner of the property,” McCreary responded.

“My name is Andy Mehalshick, no reason for an assault,” Mehalshick said.

“I’m tired of this,” McCreary replied.

That is just a portion of the confrontation that occured on June 15 of last year in front of the offices of the closed Vision Home Builders Company near Berwick.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick and photographer L. Bacerra went to the offices hoping to speak with owner Jeff McCreary as they had been reporting on customer concerns and complaints for about a month.

Amber Bradshaw was there that same day trying to talk with McCreary about her unfinished home. At that time she had a foundation in Orange Township. She claims McCreary owes her more than $120,000.

McCreary sent emails to customers in late April saying he had no choice but to close the doors of the company because of financial challenges. Caused in large part by the COVID-19 pandemic.

McCreary was charged with simple assault, three counts of harassment, and disorderly conduct. A judge dismissed the simple assault charge at a hearing in January and on Friday the charge of disorderly conduct was basically dropped.

McCreary pleaded guilty to three counts of harassment. Judge Gary Norton sentenced him to $900 dollars in fines, and 9 months probation. He is to have no contact with the victims and must also pay the costs of prosecution.

During the sentencing Friday, Judge Norton told McCreary,

“That situation was a big mess. We need more civility in this community. It could have been handled in a civil manner.”

McCreary’s attorney has stated repeatedly that he had no choice but to close its doors and felt bad about what happened. He indicated at the January hearing that he might indeed plead guilty to some of the charges, which happened on Friday.

McCreary is still facing criminal charges in connection with another customer. He faces fraud and theft charges in a hearing in Dauphin County in April.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
State police investigate intruder at Hazleton mall
Hazleton, PA10 hours ago
Lehman Township man sentenced in Edwardsville drive-by shooting
Edwardsville, PA1 day ago
Convicted felon sentenced to prison for gun possession
Salisbury, MD1 day ago
Luzerne Borough standoff suspect facing drug charges
Luzerne, PA1 day ago
Police investigate stabbing in Stroudsburg
Stroudsburg, PA1 day ago
Family Of Missing Hellertown Woman Receives 'Suspicious' Phone Call: Police
Hellertown, PA1 day ago
Police investigating collision of car and train in Hazleton
Hazleton, PA1 day ago
School aide charged with abuse of special needs student
Carbondale, PA1 day ago
Police: Man lied about prior arrests
Williamsport, PA2 days ago
Family speaks out after child endangerment charges in W-B Twp.
Wilkes-barre, PA1 day ago
Missing PA Woman Was Going To Testify In Court Before Disappearance: Police
Wilkes-barre, PA2 days ago
'Video evidence’ of abuse backfires
Williamsport, PA1 day ago
Report: Valley Apparently Man Kills Self After Police Pursuit
Sunbury, PA1 day ago
High-speed chase in Luzerne County leads to stolen car
Hazleton, PA1 day ago
Police identify driver killed in chase on interstate
Sunbury, PA1 day ago
Woman allegedly stole handicapped mother's car
Williamsport, PA2 days ago
Three Sought After Burglary at Danville Business
Danville, PA9 hours ago
Deadly crash investigation after car runs off roadway
Williamsport, PA8 hours ago
Pennsylvania gang founder receives life sentence
Reading, PA2 days ago
Missing Loyalsock woman found
Montoursville, PA1 day ago
Larksville man charged with assaulting woman
Larksville, PA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy