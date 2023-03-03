Jeff McCreary pleads guilty to physical confrontation with Eyewitness News crew

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The embattled owner of the now-defunct home-building company in Columbia County pleaded guilty Friday to harassment charges in connection with a physical confrontation involving a former customer and an Eyewitness News crew.

That confrontation came during an ongoing I-Team investigation into the closing of the company last June.

Vision Home Builders near Berwick closed without warning in late April of last year. Customers reached out to the I-Team claiming they were out tens of thousands of dollars with either unfinished or never started homes. The confrontation took place as Eyewitness News was trying to get answers to those concerns.

The incident occurred on June 15th in South Centre Township when Eyewitness News went to the offices to try to speak with Jeff McCreary about customers who reached out to the I-Team claiming McCreary owed them tens of thousands of dollars for homes that were unfinished or never started .

“Get out of here. Keep it up. You’re going to jail, no you’re going to jail,” stated McCreary.

“Can we ask who you are sir,” Mehalshick asked. “I’m the owner of the property,” McCreary responded.

“My name is Andy Mehalshick, no reason for an assault,” Mehalshick said.

“I’m tired of this,” McCreary replied.

That is just a portion of the confrontation that occured on June 15 of last year in front of the offices of the closed Vision Home Builders Company near Berwick.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick and photographer L. Bacerra went to the offices hoping to speak with owner Jeff McCreary as they had been reporting on customer concerns and complaints for about a month.

Amber Bradshaw was there that same day trying to talk with McCreary about her unfinished home. At that time she had a foundation in Orange Township. She claims McCreary owes her more than $120,000.

McCreary sent emails to customers in late April saying he had no choice but to close the doors of the company because of financial challenges. Caused in large part by the COVID-19 pandemic.

McCreary was charged with simple assault, three counts of harassment, and disorderly conduct. A judge dismissed the simple assault charge at a hearing in January and on Friday the charge of disorderly conduct was basically dropped.

McCreary pleaded guilty to three counts of harassment. Judge Gary Norton sentenced him to $900 dollars in fines, and 9 months probation. He is to have no contact with the victims and must also pay the costs of prosecution.

During the sentencing Friday, Judge Norton told McCreary,

“That situation was a big mess. We need more civility in this community. It could have been handled in a civil manner.”

McCreary’s attorney has stated repeatedly that he had no choice but to close its doors and felt bad about what happened. He indicated at the January hearing that he might indeed plead guilty to some of the charges, which happened on Friday.

McCreary is still facing criminal charges in connection with another customer. He faces fraud and theft charges in a hearing in Dauphin County in April.

