CA Relief Program now covers delinquent property taxes from Jan. 21, 2020 to March 1, 2023 By editor, 5 days ago

(SANTA ANA, Calif.) Orange County Treasurer Shari Freidenrich is notifying homeowners that the California Mortgage Relief Program is expanding delinquent property tax assistance coverage to ...