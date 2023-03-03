Ford Launches Latitude AI to Advance Automated Driving

Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn has established Latitude AI, a wholly owned subsidiary focused on developing a hands-free, eyes-off-the-road automated driving system.

With the formation of Latitude, Ford adds a team of machine learning, robotics, software, sensors, systems engineering, and operations talent as the automaker grows and expands its development efforts in automated driving technology, including advancements in Ford BlueCruise.

Latitude is reimagining the customer experience by automating driving during times that can be tedious, stressful, and unpleasant, such as bumper-to-bumper traffic or on long stretches of highway. The average driver in the U.S. spends nearly 100 hours a year sitting in traffic according to the transportation analytics firm INRIX .

“We see automated driving technology as an opportunity to redefine the relationship between people and their vehicles,” says Doug Field, chief advanced product development and technology officer at Ford. “Customers using BlueCruise are already experiencing the benefits of hands-off driving. The deep experience and talent in our Latitude team will help us accelerate the development of all-new automated driving technology.”

Establishing Latitude supports Ford’s strategic shift last year to focus on automated driving technologies for personally owned vehicles. Ford hired about 550 employees formerly of Argo AI in Pittsburgh across machine learning and robotics, cloud platforms, mapping, sensors and compute systems, test operations, systems, and safety engineering.

The Latitude team has applied much of their experience in automated driving, including software development tools and infrastructure, in the pivot to work on advanced driver assist systems (ADAS).

Sammy Omari, executive director, ADAS Technologies at Ford, also will serve as the CEO of Latitude. Peter Carr is appointed chief technology officer, overseeing Latitude’s product and technical development, and David Gollob is named president, with responsibility for business operations.

“We believe automated driving technology will help improve safety while unlocking all-new customer experiences that reduce stress and in the future will help free up a driver’s time to focus on what they choose,” says Omari. “The expertise of the Latitude team will further complement and enhance Ford’s in-house global ADAS team in developing future driver assist technologies, ultimately delivering on the many benefits of automation.”

Latitude is headquartered in Pittsburgh with additional engineering hubs in Dearborn and Palo Alto, Calif. The company also will operate a highway-speed test track facility in Greenville, S.C.

The post Ford Launches Latitude AI to Advance Automated Driving appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .