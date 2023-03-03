Open in App
Daily Mail

Man and woman deny neglecting three-month-old baby who died in their care

By John James For Mailonline,

5 days ago

A man and a woman have denied neglecting a baby in the months before he died.

Stephen Angell, 43, and Laura Stevenson, 45, are said to have mistreated Stephen Angell Jnr who passed away aged three months.

The pair are accused of failing to provide the youngster adequate food, care and nutrition at various addresses in East Kilbride while having parental responsibility for him.

It is also claimed they failed to maintain proper hygiene, failed to provide suitable sleeping arrangements and exposed the infant to the risk of ingesting drugs.

Stevenson is separately accused of consuming alcohol and being in an unfit state to care for the baby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vMdnr_0l6dutvv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uttnp_0l6dutvv00

It is further alleged Stevenson abandoned Angell Jnr with no care arrangements.

It is also alleged she left him with a disabled woman called Alison Meharry, now deceased, who was unable to care for the child.

Angell and Stevenson, of East Kilbride, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court and denied wilfully neglecting the youngster between August and November 2018.

The pair are also alleged to have failed to turn up to a previous court hearing.

Andy Thomson and Gerry McGuire, defending, and depute fiscal Lauren Cole confirmed the case was ready for trial.

Sheriff John Hamilton KC set a trial for July and continued bail.

