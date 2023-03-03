Open in App
Livonia, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Livonia’s Pet Supplies Plus Acquires 20 Loyal Companion Pet Stores

By Jake Bekemeyer,

5 days ago
Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N’ Wash in Livonia will occupy 20 stores in the northeast, 10 each, following todays acquisition. // Stock Photo

Pet Supplies Plus, the Livonia-based independent pet retailer, and Wag N’ Wash, a grooming, self-wash, and natural pet food franchise, are expanding in the northeastern U.S. through the acquisition of 20 Loyal Companion Pet Stores from parent company Independent Pet Partners.

Of the 20 stores located in Massachusetts , Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, and Virginia, 10 will be Pet Supplies Plus stores and the other 10 will be Wag N’ Wash stores.

“This is an incredible way to start the year, as this acquisition allows Pet Supplies Plus and Wag ‘N Wash to considerably grow their presence throughout the Northeast in a brief period,” says Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N’ Wash.

Pet Supplies Plus offers pet parents a convenient, high-touch shopping experience featuring a full assortment of pet products for all types of furry, scaly, and feathery friends, hard goods, and supplements along with self-wash and grooming.

Wag N’ Wash focuses on grooming services, self-wash, along with natural food options, supplements, and hard goods primarily for dogs.

While eight of the converted stores are corporate stores for now, 12 are owned by the company’s first dual-branded franchisee group comprised of Caitlin Greene, Ryan Greene, and Ray Vigneault. Through the acquisition, Greene, Greene, and Vigneault will grow their portfolio by eight Pet Supplies Plus stores and four Wag N’ Wash stores, bringing their totals store count to 37, comprised of 28 Pet Supplies Plus stores and nine Wag N’ Wash stores.

“Over the last few years, we’ve grown with Pet Supplies Plus and more recently, with Wag N’ Wash. This new acquisition is yet another opportunity to expand our multi-unit, multi-brand portfolio, and serve more pet parents through our vast service offerings,” says Vigneault.

This acquisition will also grow Wag N’ Wash’s national store count to 24 from 14, with several dozen more in the pipeline to open within the next few years. Wag N’ Wash will open a corporate Wag N’ Wash near its headquarters in Michigan this spring.

“We would like to thank everyone involved who helped execute this acquisition so quickly and so smoothly. We are incredibly excited to bring even more neighbors the best-in-class products and services that Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N’ Wash offer,” says Nick Russo, chief development and stores officer of Pet Supplies Plus.

The company plans to convert the eight recently acquired locations operating as corporate stores to franchisee-owned stores within the next few months.

The post Livonia’s Pet Supplies Plus Acquires 20 Loyal Companion Pet Stores appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .

