The Oak Ridge Boys set to kick off the Grange Fair’s grandstand entertainment lineup

Grange Fair organizers announced Friday morning that The Oak Ridge Boys will perform at the fair this summer as part of its grandstand entertainment lineup.

The band, which has “one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry,” according to its website, will kick off the fair and take the stage Aug. 18. Members of vocal quartet include Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban.

The band’s website states the “four-part harmonies and upbeat songs” have produced dozens of country hits and earned the group a Grammy, Dove, CMA and ACM awards. Hits from the 1980s include “Elvira,” “Bobbie Sue” and “American Made.”

“Every time they step before an audience, the Oaks bring four decades of charted singles, and 50 years of tradition, to a stage show widely acknowledged as among the most exciting anywhere. And each remains as enthusiastic about the process as they have ever been,” the website states.

Grange Fair organizers plan to announce a different grandstand act at 10 a.m. every Friday. This was the organizers’ fourth announcement; previous announcements included Alex Miller and HunterGirl , Little Texas and Drake Milligan .

The 2023 Grange Fair is set for Aug. 18-26. It is the only remaining tenting fair in the nation, according to its website.