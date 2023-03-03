Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
Centre Daily Times

The Oak Ridge Boys set to kick off the Grange Fair’s grandstand entertainment lineup

By Halie Kines,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NGwcY_0l6dtRNU00

Grange Fair organizers announced Friday morning that The Oak Ridge Boys will perform at the fair this summer as part of its grandstand entertainment lineup.

The band, which has “one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry,” according to its website, will kick off the fair and take the stage Aug. 18. Members of vocal quartet include Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban.

The band’s website states the “four-part harmonies and upbeat songs” have produced dozens of country hits and earned the group a Grammy, Dove, CMA and ACM awards. Hits from the 1980s include “Elvira,” “Bobbie Sue” and “American Made.”

“Every time they step before an audience, the Oaks bring four decades of charted singles, and 50 years of tradition, to a stage show widely acknowledged as among the most exciting anywhere. And each remains as enthusiastic about the process as they have ever been,” the website states.

Grange Fair organizers plan to announce a different grandstand act at 10 a.m. every Friday. This was the organizers’ fourth announcement; previous announcements included Alex Miller and HunterGirl , Little Texas and Drake Milligan .

The 2023 Grange Fair is set for Aug. 18-26. It is the only remaining tenting fair in the nation, according to its website.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
'American Idol': 25-Year-Old Truck Driver Performs George Strait Classic With Luke Bryan
Marion, TX8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Big Ten Wrestling Championships: Penn State predictions, who to watch
State College, PA6 days ago
How Penn State did the improbable and put itself in position to make the NCAA Tournament
State College, PA3 days ago
Winter Storm Update: These Cities Are Expected to Get Hit Hardest
Minneapolis, MN14 days ago
Why Jason Aldean Is Moving Out of His Tennessee Mansion
Nashville, TN19 days ago
Kellie Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs dead by suicide in their Nashville home
Nashville, TN19 days ago
New York, New Jersey prepare for 'biggest snowstorm of the season'
New York City, NY8 days ago
"Addictive" Pennsylvania bake shop opens another new location
Mechanicsburg, PA6 days ago
CMA Fest Reveals 2023 Lineup: Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert & Many More
Nashville, TN1 day ago
2 feet of snow expected in parts of the Midwest
Minneapolis, MN15 days ago
The Best Things To Do In Knoxville, Tennessee, According To A Local
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
CMA Fest 2023: Artist lineup announced for festival’s 50th anniversary
Nashville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy