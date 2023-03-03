Open in App
Lexington Herald-Leader

New trial date set for 74-year-old Lexington woman accused of killing her husband

By Christopher Leach,

5 days ago

A new trial date has been set for a Lexington woman accused of killing her husband in September 2017.

Carol Hignite, 74, is accused of fatally assaulting 76-year-old Leon Dewayne Hignite, leaving him helpless for several days, and then attempting to set their house on fire to destroy evidence when authorities tried to investigate her. She faces charges of murder — domestic violence, third degree arson and knowingly abuse/neglect of adult by person, according to court records.

Hignite’s case went to trial in December , at which point a jury came back hung and a mistrial was declared. Following the announcement of the mistrial, Commonwealth Attorney Kimberly Baird announced her office would re-try Hignite .

On Friday morning, Fayette District Judge Diane Minnifield scheduled Hignite’s new trial date for Nov. 6-9. She was also appointed a new lawyer, Benjamin Church, after her previous lawyer withdrew from the case due to financial reasons.

In Hignite’s previous appearance in court , her attorneys asked for a bond reduction. Minnifield ultimately denied the request, keeping Hignite’s bond at at $502,500 full cash.

“Those are serious felony charges,” Minnifield said. “These are not shoplifting charges. These are not criminal mischief charges. Those are serious felony charges, that require serious felony money that ensures the person appears, and they are not a danger to others or themselves. There is a danger.

“There is a danger to our community even though this happened within four walls that was supposed to be filled with love.”

Hignite is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Herald-Leader reporter Taylor Six contributed to this report.

