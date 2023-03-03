Open in App
Buffalo, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Friday declared Howard Simon Day as WGR host signs off for final time

By Adam Gorski,

5 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — WGR 550’s Howard Simon has signed off for the final time.

The long-time morning show host that accompanied listeners on their commutes for nearly two decades gave an emotional final send-off on the air Friday.

To celebrate the local sports media icon’s final show, Mayor Byron Brown declared March 3, 2023 Howard Simon Day in the City of Buffalo.

“Today, Howard Simon is signing off after 18 iconic years on WGR Sports Radio. Howard has gotten us through the ups & downs of Buffalo sports for almost two decades. And always done it by being ‘late to the break,’ Brown wrote in a series of tweets. “To a fellow Buffalo State grad, we will miss you in the morning & wish you the best! Enjoy retirement and today I proclaim March 3, 2023 as Howard Simon Day in the City of Buffalo.”

Simon has been a Buffalo sports staple on WGR550 for the last 18 years, alongside co-host Jeremy White for the Howard and Jeremy Show.

“The way you’ve expressed how much Jeremy and I over the last 18 years has meant to all of you, the impact on your lives… has touched my heart,” an emotional Simon said to listeners during his final segment. “Everything you have all said to me, you will never have any idea how much it meant that we had that impact on your lives.”

Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here .

