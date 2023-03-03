Open in App
Utah State
See more from this location?
Deseret News

Masks no longer required at Intermountain Health facilities, 3 years after pandemic started

By Emily Ashcraft,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=357WBd_0l6dsUH800
Intermountain Health announced on Wednesday wearing masks will become optional at its facilities for visitors and patients beginning March 15, following an anticipated decline in respiratory illnesses. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Three years after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, Utah's largest health care system is no longer requiring masks in its facilities.

Intermountain Health announced on Wednesday masks will become optional beginning March 15 for both visitors and patients.

Dr. JP Valin, Intermountain's chief clinical officer, said the respiratory infection season is ending, and an anticipated reduction of cases of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu contributed to the health care system's decision to ease the mask policies.

"Masks were a vital component in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections and other respiratory illnesses not only for our patients, but also for our caregivers," Valin said.

Intermountain officials said the decision was made based on current health data and collaboration with other community partners and local health authorities.

Masks for health care workers will also become optional in many cases but will remain mandatory in operating rooms, respiratory isolation areas and as directed by infection prevention teams and federal agencies.

Mandy Richards, Intermountain Health's chief nursing officer, thanked health care workers for their support.

"I'm grateful to our caregivers and those assisting our patients for their commitment they have exhibited during the past three years to always put the safety of our patients and their colleagues first and foremost," Richards said.

The company said it will continue monitoring health conditions, both local and national, and could adjust the policy in the future.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
With global warming ‘not going away,’ Romney says federal government should look to Utah to prevent wildfires
Millcreek, UT1 hour ago
‘A big step forward’: Utah mobile licenses now accepted at some TSA PreCheck lines
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Threats to Great Salt Lake require urgent response, groups say
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Opinion: What Utah lawmakers did — and didn’t do — for the Great Salt Lake and controversial issues
Salt Lake City, UT8 hours ago
The Beehive State economy is No. 1, but we’re only 32nd when it comes to hardest-working
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
What were Utah's 10 most-visited and 10 least-visited state parks in 2022?
Moab, UT1 day ago
Utah says a real estate professional borrowed against a home he didn’t own
Clearfield, UT21 hours ago
Utah officials prepare ahead of time for possible floods in spring runoff
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
The Majority of Utah’s Unsheltered Wants to Work. What’s preventing them?
Salt Lake City, UT4 days ago
Opinion: Salt Lake City NAACP opposed bill that disproportionately affects students of color
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy