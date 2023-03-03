'I Have Candy And Puppies,' Wanted Man Told Underage Girls In North Quincy

A pair of children who must be familiar with the common mantra "don't talk to strangers" escaped the beckons of adult man at a North Quincy MBTA station and reported him to police, officials say.

A man on the platform of the North Quincy MBTA station yelled out at two girls, ages 11 and 12, and encouraged them to come to him on Sunday, Feb. 26 around 6:00 p.m., according to the MBTA Transit Police. The girls ignored the man's summons, but he began to walk towards them and said "come here... I have candy and puppies," sending the children running from the platform.

The duo of frightened girls reported the offender to police who are now requesting the public's help to identify the man.

Police ask that anyone with information about the identity or location of this man contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050, or submit a tip via the See Say app.