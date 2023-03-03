Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

See first images of ‘The Coney,’ the proposed casino for Brooklyn

By Video credit: Steve KuzjSteve KuzjCharline Charles,

5 days ago

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The organizers behind the Coney Island casino bid unveiled the project’s name, “The Coney,” along with the first renderings of the potential entertainment venue.

Thor Equities is proposing a $3 billion casino, indoor water park, hotels, and a museum for the South Brooklyn tourist attraction that would be paid for with private financing.

50 years of hip-hop: Celebrating Brooklyn’s legends

“The Coney will help revitalize Coney Island, bringing year-round jobs and world-class entertainment to Brooklyn and New York City,” said Eric Koch in a statement.

In the renderings, The Coney sits on the boardwalk and the beach. Developers hope the Brooklyn casino would spark local economic development and add jobs to the area.

“The project’s revitalizing power will help drive a Coney Island comeback for a community that has lagged behind Brooklyn and the rest of New York City in several areas, including a higher poverty rate, unemployment rate, and higher rates of New Yorkers without health insurance,” said Eric Koch.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

