WJTV 12

Two charged in shooting at McComb apartment complex

By Malaysia McCoy,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SSfNb_0l6ds7Iu00

MCCOMB, Miss. ( WJTV ) – McComb police arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex on Tuesday, February 28.

The shooting happened just before 10:00 a.m. at the Southgate Apartment complex. Officers said they found two individuals with gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to the Southwest Regional Medical Center by a private vehicle. They had non-life threatening injuries.



Police said they stopped D’Angelo Givens, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Charles Willis Thompson, of Columbia, Mississippi, shortly after the shooting happened. According to officers, the two men were in a vehicle that was seen leaving the scene of the shooting.

Officers said one of the two men had been shot and was taken to the hospital.

Both Givens and Thompson have been charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and more charges could be possible.

