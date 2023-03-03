Open in App
Harpursville, NY
News Channel 34

Harpursville woman gets DWI after crash with child in the car

By Pat Giblin,

5 days ago

HARPURSVILLE, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Yesterday, March 2nd, Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident on Ouaquaga Road in the Town of Colesville.

35-year-old Tina Harb, of Harpursville, told deputies that she lost control of her car and collided with a car that was parked off the roadway.

Her 9-year-old daughter was in the car during the accident and sustained minor injuries. She was transported to Wilson Hospital for evaluation.

According to deputies, Harb displayed several signs of impairment and they found alcoholic beverages in her vehicle and her purse.

She refused field sobriety testing and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated.

Deputies also discovered that Harb’s license had been revoked.

She has been charged with the following:

  • Driving While Intoxicated with a previous conviction within 10 years (Felony)
  • Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated With a Child (Felony)
  • Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child
  • Moving from Lane Unsafely

She was released on an appearance ticket and will return to the Town of Colesville Court at a later date.

Comments / 0
